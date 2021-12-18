Cambodia: Release jailed union leaders and drop all charges unconditionally

Type in your message here - or just use the existing message.



To H. E. Samdech Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Your Excellency, We urge you to act on the request of the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation to use your powers to ensure the immediate release from custody of the 8 leaders of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld (LRSU) arrested on January 4, 2022. All criminal charges against the 8 should be dropped unconditionally. As you will be aware, Cambodia has ratified ILO Conventions 87 (Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention) and 98 (Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention). Preventive detention of trade union leaders for activities connected with the exercise of their rights is contrary to the principles of freedom of association.



Enter the number 5040 here:



Thank you Enter the numberhere:Thank you







Yes:

No:



LabourStart takes your privacy very seriously. Read our privacy statement Would you like to receive future urgent action alerts from us?Yes:No:LabourStart takes your privacy very seriously. Read our privacy statement here











Your message will be sent to the following email addresses:

mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh, camemb.gva@mfaic.gov.kh, info@moj.gov.kh, info@interior.gov.kh, info@chrc.gov.kh



