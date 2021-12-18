Cambodia: Release jailed union leaders and drop all charges unconditionally
|In partnership with the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tourism, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations (IUF).
The IUF is demanding the immediate release and unconditional dropping of all charges against 8 union leaders of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld (LRSU). On December 18, 2021 workers at NagaWorld casino hotel began striking to protest management's refusal to engage in good faith negotiations over the forced mass redundancy of over 1,300 workers that left many destitute.
On December 31, police began arresting workers and leaders of the LRSU. On January 4, 2022, LRSU President Sithar Chhim was violently arrested on the picket line by plainclothes police. Other union leaders were also arrested.
Eight people are currently in detention, all charged with incitement offences under the Criminal Code which carry a sentence of up to 5 years imprisonment. COVID-19 restrictions are being used as an excuse to deny them access to legal representation. The ILO Director General, Guy Ryder, has expressed deep concern over the arrests and has called for the immediate release of those arrested.